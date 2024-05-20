Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and others in a helicopter crash

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and others in a helicopter crash.

In a condolence statement issued on Monday, the AJK leaders termed Raisi's demise a significant loss, not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim world.

"With his demise, the Muslim Ummah lost a great leader and thinker," they said, adding that Raisi would be dearly missed and fondly remembered for his efforts to unite the Muslim Ummah and address the issues facing the Islamic world.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people, the AJK President and Prime Minister stated that the Kashmiri people mourn the death of a great friend and a true sympathizer.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and elevate their status in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Additionally, the AJK PM announced one day of national mourning, with the AJK flag to remain at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and in solidarity with the bereaved people of Iran.

