AJK Leaders Condolence Iranian President's Demise In Helicopter Crash
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and others in a helicopter crash
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and others in a helicopter crash.
In a condolence statement issued on Monday, the AJK leaders termed Raisi's demise a significant loss, not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim world.
"With his demise, the Muslim Ummah lost a great leader and thinker," they said, adding that Raisi would be dearly missed and fondly remembered for his efforts to unite the Muslim Ummah and address the issues facing the Islamic world.
Expressing heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people, the AJK President and Prime Minister stated that the Kashmiri people mourn the death of a great friend and a true sympathizer.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and elevate their status in Jannat-ul-Firdous.
Additionally, the AJK PM announced one day of national mourning, with the AJK flag to remain at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and in solidarity with the bereaved people of Iran.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager
Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism
Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..
Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win
Police arrest two persons in murder case
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President
Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan
City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C
Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre
HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE
Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue against students
More Stories From Kashmir
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif for announcing a historic Rs. 23 billion up ..4 days ago
-
MUST, DHQ signs MOU to modernize healthcare services in Mirpur4 days ago
-
AJK President condoles over death of veteran UK-based journalist Ali Noorani10 days ago
-
Society free from tribalism and regionalism in AJK stands as foremost priority: PM Anwaar ul Haq12 days ago
-
May 9 stands as dark chapter in Pakistan's history: AJK PM12 days ago
-
AJK PM praises the OIC declaration seeking early settlement of Kashmir issue12 days ago
-
AJK commemorates World Press Freedom Day with renewed pledge17 days ago
-
AJK legislature green lights Rs. 9.120 billion welfare fund18 days ago
-
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day23 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles over the demise of an ex-AJK Minist ..25 days ago
-
AJK observes World Earth Day with a call to action on plastic pollution28 days ago
-
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal1 month ago