Open Menu

AJK Leaders Condolence Iranian President's Demise In Helicopter Crash

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 11:31 PM

AJK leaders condolence Iranian President's demise in helicopter crash

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and others in a helicopter crash

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhary Anwar ul Haq have expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and others in a helicopter crash.

In a condolence statement issued on Monday, the AJK leaders termed Raisi's demise a significant loss, not only for Iran but for the entire Muslim world.

"With his demise, the Muslim Ummah lost a great leader and thinker," they said, adding that Raisi would be dearly missed and fondly remembered for his efforts to unite the Muslim Ummah and address the issues facing the Islamic world.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people, the AJK President and Prime Minister stated that the Kashmiri people mourn the death of a great friend and a true sympathizer.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and elevate their status in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

Additionally, the AJK PM announced one day of national mourning, with the AJK flag to remain at half-mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions, and in solidarity with the bereaved people of Iran.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Iran Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manag ..

Liverpool confirm Slot will replace Klopp as manager

6 minutes ago
 Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justif ..

Russian playwright & director on trial for 'justifying' terrorism

6 minutes ago
 Free media, responsible opposition play crucial ro ..

Free media, responsible opposition play crucial roles in national development: S ..

8 minutes ago
 Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for f ..

Schauffele birdies final hole to capture PGA for first major win

8 minutes ago
 Police arrest two persons in murder case

Police arrest two persons in murder case

10 minutes ago
 ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence ..

ICC seeks arrest warrants for Israeli PM, defence minister and Hamas leaders

16 minutes ago
Business community condole tragic death of Iranian ..

Business community condole tragic death of Iranian President

10 minutes ago
 Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

Murad Baloch calls on Governor Balochistan

10 minutes ago
 City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

City faces heatwave, temperature soars to 43.7°C

10 minutes ago
 Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke ce ..

Bhai Khan Welfare association setup heat stroke centre

8 minutes ago
 HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BIS ..

HSSC-I exams being held successfully: Chairman BISE

8 minutes ago
 Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue ..

Pak, Kyrgyz ministers meet to address recent issue against students

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir