EU's Borrell Discusses Situation in Region Bordering Serbia With Kosovo's Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday that he had discussed the situation on the Kosovo's border with Serbia with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo Albin Kurti.

The meeting took place amid growing tensions between the Serb population of Kosovo supported by Serbia and the Kosovo authorities. The social unrest including clashes with the Kosovo police and burning of cars was caused by the requirement of the Kosovo government to replace Serbian license plates with plates issued in Kosovo until November 1.

"Good to meet PM Albin Kurti ahead of #BerlinProcess.

(We) discussed the situation in north of Kosovo. Disruptive actions, such as burning of cars, are unacceptable. Dialogue agreements must be respected. Call on all to act with restraint. We also discussed way forward on normalization," Borrell tweeted.

The Berlin Process Summit on the Western Balkans is being held in Berlin on Thursday. Six Balkan states, including Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, Macedonia and Serbia, and selected members of the European Union will discuss cooperation as well as promotion of stability and peace in the region, according to media reports.

