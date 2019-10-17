UrduPoint.com
EU's Juncker Says No Need For More Brexit Delay

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 09:27 PM

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on their Brexit withdrawal deal Thursday and said it meant there should be "no further delay".

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker congratulated Prime Minister Boris Johnson on their Brexit withdrawal deal Thursday and said it meant there should be "no further delay".

"We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation," Juncker told reporters as he welcomed the British leader to EU headquarters ahead of summit talks.

British MPs are expected to vote on the deal on Saturday.

Pro-EU parliamentarians hope they can defeat it and Brexit can still be delayed to allow a general election or a new referendum on whether to leave the EU at all.

Arriving later at an EU summit of leaders expected to endorse the new withdrawal plan, Juncker said he hoped British MPs would pass the plan as agreed so that Britain can leave on October 31.

"There will be no prolongation. There is not an argument for further delay -- it has to be done now," he said.

"We have a deal. The British prime minister has to make sure it passes the hurdles of the British parliament. I was ruling out any sort of prolongation. We have a deal."But it will be for the 27 EU leaders -- not Juncker -- to decide on granting an extension if the deal fails to pass the British parliament.

His "no further delay" comments are being interpreted as a move to help Johnson convince recalcitrant lawmakers to approve the agreement by making them think the alternative is a chaotic "no deal" Brexit.

