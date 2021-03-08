UrduPoint.com
EU's Michel Calls For Promotion Of Gender Equality Across Bloc In March 8 Video Address

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 11:10 PM

EU's Michel Calls for Promotion of Gender Equality Across Bloc in March 8 Video Address

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel called on EU member states to promote greater gender equality in his March 8 video message dedicated to International Women's Day.

Michel stressed that nearly one-third of healthcare workers in Europe were women.

"More than ever, we owe them [women] equal rights and equal opportunities, which are still not guaranteed. After the COVID crisis, even more so than before, it cannot be acceptable for women in Europe to earn 15 percent less than men or for women's career opportunities to be poorer than those of their male colleagues," the EU official said.

Michel added that the EU mechanism for post-COVID-19 recovery and transformation was driven by principles of gender equality.

