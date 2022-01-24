European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a package of conflict-related emergency assistance to Ukraine worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday a package of conflict-related emergency assistance to Ukraine worth 1.2 billion Euros ($1.4 billion).

"This package will help Ukraine now to address its (Ukraine's) financing needs due to the conflict.

We count on the Council and the European Parliament to adopt this emergency MFA (macro-financial assistance package) as soon as possible," she said in a statement.

Von der Leyen said the package would be made up of both loans and grants. The first tranche of 600 million euros will be disbursed rapidly as soon as the package is approved. The Commission will also almost double its bilateral assistance to Ukraine in grants this year, allocating another 120 million euros to support Ukraine's state building and resilience efforts.