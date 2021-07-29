UrduPoint.com
EU's Von Der Leyen Meets Bloc's Advisory Panel On COVID-19 To Discuss Health Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with the EU Commission Advisory Panel on COVID-19 on Thursday to discuss the health situation in the region, urging everyone to get vaccinated.

"Today I met with the @EU_Commission Advisory Panel on #COVID19 to discuss the health situation in the EU, the rapid spread of the Delta variant and the perspectives for the autumn.

We have to stay vigilant and get vaccinated," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, the European Union achieved its target of inoculating 70% of its adult population with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine in July. About 57% of adults now have the full protection of double vaccination.

So far, the commission has secured up to 4.4 billion doses of vaccines and an estimated 520 million doses have been delivered to the EU.

