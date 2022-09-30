EVENTS TO FOLLOW ON SEPTEMBER 30

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 10:10 AM

 MOSCOW, September 30 (Sputnik)

KREMLIN TO HOLD CEREMONY ON ACCESSION OF NEW TERRITORIES TO RUSSIA

The Kremlin will hold a ceremony of signing the agreements that will formally reunite Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, as well as the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) with Russia. The event is due to begin at 15:00 Moscow time (12:00 GMT).

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the ceremony and meet with the leaders of the liberated territories.

UN SECURITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS NORD STREAM INCIDENTS

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting in New York over the emergencies at Nord Stream gas pipelines.

The meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. local time (19:00 GMT).

HELSINKI SECURITY FORUM TO OPEN IN FINLAND

The Helsinki Security Forum will begin to address "pressing topics of international security" and run until October 2.

The list of speakers at the event include Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, among others.

CZECH REPUBLIC TO HOLD RUNOFF OF PARLIAMENTARY VOTING

The second round of elections in the Czech upper chamber, the Senate, is scheduled to run through Friday and Saturday.

The first round was held over the past weekend.

