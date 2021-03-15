'Everything I Wanted' by Billie Eilish Named Record of the Year at Grammy Awards

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Grammy Record of the Year award was won by Billie Eilish, for her hit song "Everything I Wanted."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won the Grammy for Album of the Year on Sunday, for her first of two quarantine records "Folklore."

Earlier, it was reported that American singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known professionally as H.E.R., won the Song of the Year Grammy for her "I Can't Breathe" single.