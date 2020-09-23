Evidence Needed to Launch Criminal Probe Into Navalny Case - Russian Ambassador in Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev said, commenting on Berlin's demands to investigate what happened to Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, that in order to start a criminal trial in Russia, samples of his medical tests are needed.

"Germany says that the Russian authorities should conduct an investigation in Russia, there allegedly was the use of a chemical warfare agent. We need samples so that a criminal investigation could be started at all. In accordance with the law, we cannot start an investigation of a crime without evidence," Nechaev said in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

The German side currently has no desire to cooperate with Russia on Navalny case, delaying response to requests for legal assistance, Nechaev said.