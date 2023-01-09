Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration hospital in the US state of Florida with severe abdominal pain, Brazilian newspaper Globo reported on Monday.

In late December, Bolsonaro went to the US to spend New Year's Eve at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Bolsonaro neither participated in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1 nor intended to hand over the presidential sash.

Bolsonaro has had health problems since an assassination attempt in 2018, when he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. He underwent several surgeries afterward.