UrduPoint.com

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized In US With Abdominal Pain - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Hospitalized in US With Abdominal Pain - Reports

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration hospital in the US state of Florida with severe abdominal pain, Brazilian newspaper Globo reported on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration hospital in the US state of Florida with severe abdominal pain, Brazilian newspaper Globo reported on Monday.

In late December, Bolsonaro went to the US to spend New Year's Eve at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Bolsonaro neither participated in the inauguration of his successor Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on January 1 nor intended to hand over the presidential sash.

Bolsonaro has had health problems since an assassination attempt in 2018, when he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. He underwent several surgeries afterward.

Related Topics

Election Trump Juiz De Fora Rio De Janeiro Florida January December 2018 Blood

Recent Stories

Doctors Should Offer Obese Teens Weight-Loss Drugs ..

Doctors Should Offer Obese Teens Weight-Loss Drugs, Surgery - American Pediatric ..

3 minutes ago
 Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deli ..

Fighting Vehicles Supplies to Ukraine Portend Deliveries of High-Tech Weapons - ..

3 minutes ago
 US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congr ..

US National Security Advisor Says US Public, Congress Remain Supportive of Ukrai ..

3 minutes ago
 French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zi ..

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

16 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.