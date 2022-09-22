Ex-Chinese Deputy Justice Minister Sentenced to Death for Bribery - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Intermediate People's Court of Changchun in the northeastern Chinese province of Jilin on Thursday sentenced to death Fu Zhenghua, former justice minister and former deputy public security minister, in a corruption case, media reported.

Fu is sentenced to death for bribery with a suspended execution of two years, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

The court found that Fu took advantage of his official authority to receive bribes for personal gains, patronized business of some individuals and "hid evidence of his younger brother's alleged heinous crimes." Fu received more than 117 million Yuan ($16.5 million) in bribes, according to the investigation.

The defendant pleaded guilty and repented, as well as returned illegally acquired funds.

The court ruled that after a two-year execution suspension, the death sentence could be commuted to life imprisonment without parole, the report said.

Fu served as deputy minister of public security from 2013 to 2018 and as justice minister in 2018-2020. In October 2021, Central Commission for Discipline Inspection launched an investigation into Fu on suspicion of corruption offenses.

Over the past few years, several deputy ministers of public security have come under investigation due to corruption. Li Dongsheng, who served as deputy minister in 2009-2013, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, Meng Hongwei, 2004-2018, received 13.5 years in prison and Sun Lijun, 2018-2020, is still awaiting judgment on his case.