Ex-French Minister Patrick Devedjian Dies of COVID-19 in Paris Aged 75 - Authorities

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) French politician and former minister Patrick Devedjian has died in Paris at the age of 75 of complications from the coronavirus disease, the local authorities said in a statement on Sunday.

From 2008-2010, Devedjian was the minister under then-Prime Minister Francois Fillon in charge of the Implementation of the Recovery Plan ” a special ministerial post created for two years after the 2008 global economic crisis.

"Patrick Devedjian, the former minister and the president of the General Council of Hauts-de-Seine, hospitalized after positive COVID-19 test, passed away on Sunday night," the statement said.

Devedjian announced that he contracted COVID-19 in his Twitter account earlier in the week. He also said that his condition was stable and thanked medical staff for their work.

As of Sunday, France confirmed 37,575 cases of the coronavirus infection and 2,314 deaths.