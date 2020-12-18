UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-governor Of Mexican State Murdered In Bathroom

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Ex-governor of Mexican state murdered in bathroom

The former governor of western Jalisco state -- one of the most violent in Mexico -- was murdered on Friday, the regional government said

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The former governor of western Jalisco state -- one of the most violent in Mexico -- was murdered on Friday, the regional government said.

Aristoteles Sandoval was "the victim of an attack" in the popular tourist destination Puerto Vallarta, the Jalisco government said on Twitter.

"I'm very sorry about the murder of the former Jalisco governor ... It's a matter that will be investigated to discover the cause, the motive and to punish the perpetrators," said Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Sandoval was attacked in the bathroom of a restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, where he was on holiday with his family, according to press reports quoting the Jalisco public prosecutor's office.

The 46-year-old was governor from 2013-18 in a state that is overrun with violence committed by organized crime groups.

Mexico has been wracked by drug cartel violence for many years.

Since December 2006 when the Mexican government launched an anti-drug operation, there have been more than 300,000 violent deaths, the majority linked to crime gangs, according to official figures.

j

Related Topics

Murder Attack Governor Twitter Puerto Vallarta Mexico December Family From Government

Recent Stories

Indian Army troops deliberately target UNMOs along ..

6 seconds ago

DC visits Rural Health Centre Uch Sharif

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria expels another Russian diplomat for spyin ..

3 minutes ago

Hamadan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship ..

3 minutes ago

Written test for Para Medical Training Course at L ..

6 minutes ago

Russia launches UK telecom satellites into space

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.