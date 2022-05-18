UrduPoint.com

Ex-Minneapolis Officer Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Floyd Death - Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 08:36 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Thomas Lane, one of former Minneapolis police officers who restrained George Floyd while their colleague kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, has pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Floyd, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said Wednesday.

"Thomas Lane has pled guilty to 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd," Ellison wrote on social media. "My thoughts are once again with the victims, George Floyd and his family. Floyd should still be with us. But I am pleased Thomas Lane has accepted responsibility for his role in Floyd's death."

Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng were convicted in a Federal trial earlier of willfully violating Floyd's rights during the May 2020 incident that caused his death.

The state is recommending three years behind bars and has agreed to let Lane serve his sentence in a federal prison.

Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck, was sentenced in 2021 to 22 years and six months for second-degree murder.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, after Chauvin had him on the ground, keeping his knee on Floyd's neck as he pleaded with him to get off him. Chauvin and the other officers ignored his repeated cries that he couldn't breathe. Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Lane held Floyd's legs and Kueng knelt on Floyd's back. Thao kept bystanders from intervening.

Floyd's murder triggered protests for racial justice and against police brutality across the US and many countries around the world.

