UrduPoint.com

Ex-Official In Ghani Gov't Urges US, Russia To Contain Terrorist Threat From Afghanistan

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 10:30 AM

Ex-Official in Ghani Gov't Urges US, Russia to Contain Terrorist Threat From Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The United States and Russia must work together to create an "anti-radicalism belt" in northern Afghanistan that would prevent terrorist spillover, Abdullah Khenjani, a former senior deputy minister at the Afghan ministry for peace that was disbanded after the Taliban takeover, told Sputnik.

"Russia should cooperate with the United States to build an anti-terrorism and anti-radicalism belt in the north of Afghanistan in coordination with Central Asian republics and anti-Talib elements in Afghanistan," he said.

The former official in President Ashraf Ghani's administration said Afghanistan became a safe haven for dozens of jihadist groups after the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) took over Kabul on August 15, 2021.

"Afghanistan situation needs an urgent international covert negotiation between the United States and the major regional powers," the independent geopolitical consultant said.

A 2020 pact between the Taliban and Washington explicitly banned the insurgency from harboring terrorists in Afghanistan. That commitment was reneged on after the US announced the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaida (banned in Russia), in central Kabul in July.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia Washington United States July August 2020 Ashraf Ghani From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

1 hour ago
 US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

10 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

10 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

10 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.