UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-South Korean Justice Minister Summoned For Questioning In Corruption Probe - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:36 PM

Ex-South Korean Justice Minister Summoned for Questioning in Corruption Probe - Reports

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of an ongoing investigation into a corruption scandal involving his family, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) South Korean prosecutors on Thursday summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of an ongoing investigation into a corruption scandal involving his family, media reported.

Cho, who resigned a month ago, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, where he was questioned about allegations against his wife, Chung Kyung-sim, who was arrested on October 24, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

He was reportedly questioned as a suspect in the presence of a lawyer and behind closed doors.

The ex-minister's wife has been accused of several crimes, including illegal business practices, capital market law violations and destruction of evidence.

Investigators have been looking into suspicious investment practices involving her management of an equity fund that gave money to a lamppost switch manufacturer, which then received lucrative government contracts right after her husband became the president's aide in 2017.

Chung is also accused of forging a citation from a college president to help her daughter enter medical school, and hiding or replacing hard drives with potential evidence.

According to the news outlet, Cho may face bribery charges and be accused of falsely reporting his assets if prosecutors prove his involvement in the affairs of his wife.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Business Wife Seoul South Korea North Korea Money May October 2017 Market Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC ..

7 minutes ago

Finland Urges Citizens to Reject Paper Mail From G ..

39 seconds ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal delegation visits IIUI

41 seconds ago

Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

14 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, El Sisi witness exchange of sig ..

26 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.