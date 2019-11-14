Ex-South Korean Justice Minister Summoned for Questioning in Corruption Probe - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) South Korean prosecutors on Thursday summoned former Justice Minister Cho Kuk as part of an ongoing investigation into a corruption scandal involving his family, media reported.

Cho, who resigned a month ago, appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, where he was questioned about allegations against his wife, Chung Kyung-sim, who was arrested on October 24, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

He was reportedly questioned as a suspect in the presence of a lawyer and behind closed doors.

The ex-minister's wife has been accused of several crimes, including illegal business practices, capital market law violations and destruction of evidence.

Investigators have been looking into suspicious investment practices involving her management of an equity fund that gave money to a lamppost switch manufacturer, which then received lucrative government contracts right after her husband became the president's aide in 2017.

Chung is also accused of forging a citation from a college president to help her daughter enter medical school, and hiding or replacing hard drives with potential evidence.

According to the news outlet, Cho may face bribery charges and be accused of falsely reporting his assets if prosecutors prove his involvement in the affairs of his wife.