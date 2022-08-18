Ex-Trump Organization Executive Weisselberg Pleads Guilty to Financial Crimes - Attorney

(@FahadShabbir)

Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to a number of crimes linked to a 15-year tax fraud scheme by the company, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to a number of crimes linked to a 15-year tax fraud scheme by the company, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

"Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg, Jr. today announced the guilty plea of Allen Weisselberg, 75, the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization and an employee of the Trump Corporation - for devising and operating a 15-year scheme to defraud Federal, New York State and New York City tax authorities, evading payment of taxes due on $1.76 million in unreported income," the statement said.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty to all 15 charges for which he was indicted, including scheming to defraud, conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records, the statement said.

Weisselberg and other Trump Organization employees were compensated in a way that hid substantial portions of their income from tax authorities, the statement said.

The former executive admitted to engaging in a scheme to defraud and specifically implicated the Trump Organization in the criminal charges, the statement said.

Former US President Donald Trump was the head of the Trump Organization during the scheme up until 2017.

Weisselberg must make full repayment of taxes, penalties and interest to New York City and the State of New York totaling $1,994,321 before sentencing, the statement said.

The court promised Weisselberg a five-month sentence to be served on Rikers Island, as well as five years of probation, the statement also said.

The punishment is contingent on Weisselberg testifying truthfully in the upcoming trial against the Trump Organization, which is set to begin on October 24, the statement added.

The investigation concerning the Trump Organization and former president Trump are ongoing, according to the statement.