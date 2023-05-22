UrduPoint.com

Ex-Turkish Presidential Candidate Ogan Plans To Back Erdogan In Runoff - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Sinan Ogan, the former candidate of the ATA Alliance in the Turkish presidential election, is expected to announce on Monday his support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in next week's runoff, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported, citing sources.

In the first round of the election, Erdogan received 49.52% of the vote, while his main opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 44.88%. Ogan came in third with over 5%, making him a potential kingmaker in the second round scheduled for May 28.

Information obtained by the newspaper indicated Ogan would announce his decision later in the day. He will also state that Kilicdaroglu "supports terrorist organizations" and, therefore, does not deserve to become the Turkish president, the report said.

Additionally, Ogan will reportedly present issues he discussed together with Erdogan.

They allegedly agreed not to change the first four articles of the constitution, to preserve Turkish identity there, to fight all kinds of terrorist groups and to gradually deport asylum seekers according to a plan. Besides, the sides achieved an understanding that there must be an economic development in line with international practice and more flexibility in the interest rate.

Last week, Ogan announced a series of conditions that will be key to his decision to support any of the candidates. Among other things, he demanded that no seats be given to members of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which he said is a political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which is considered a terrorist organization and banned in Turkey.

In this election, the HDP decided not to nominate its own candidate and supported Kilicdaroglu.

