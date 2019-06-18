UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Experts From 119 Countries Attend International Security Forum In Russia's Ufa - Patrushev

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 04:08 PM

Experts From 119 Countries Attend International Security Forum in Russia's Ufa - Patrushev

Representatives of 119 countries have arrived in the Russian city of Ufa to attend the 10th international high-level security forum sponsored by the Russian Security Council, the federal body's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said during the opening ceremony of the forum on Tuesday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Representatives of 119 countries have arrived in the Russian city of Ufa to attend the 10th international high-level security forum sponsored by the Russian Security Council, the Federal body's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said during the opening ceremony of the forum on Tuesday.

The annual international forum of security representatives began in Ufa earlier in the day and will run through Thursday. The participants include Security Council secretaries, ministers, intelligence chiefs and other top-level security officials.

"The number of foreign attendees increases from year to year.

Today in the hall, there are representatives of 119 states of Europe, America, Africa, the Persian Gulf, the middle East, South-East and North-East Asia and other parts of the world," Patrushev said.

He recalled that only 44 countries were represented at the first forum in 2009 and that 118 came last year.

The 10th edition of the forum will focus on sustainable development risks amid hybrid threats, international cooperation in countering terrorism and extremist ideologies, emergency crisis management and humanitarian aid, as well as finding a strategic equilibrium in the global information space.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Europe Ufa Middle East From Asia

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

9 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

16 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

22 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

19 minutes ago

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family ..

19 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.