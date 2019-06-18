(@imziishan)

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Representatives of 119 countries have arrived in the Russian city of Ufa to attend the 10th international high-level security forum sponsored by the Russian Security Council, the Federal body's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, said during the opening ceremony of the forum on Tuesday.

The annual international forum of security representatives began in Ufa earlier in the day and will run through Thursday. The participants include Security Council secretaries, ministers, intelligence chiefs and other top-level security officials.

"The number of foreign attendees increases from year to year.

Today in the hall, there are representatives of 119 states of Europe, America, Africa, the Persian Gulf, the middle East, South-East and North-East Asia and other parts of the world," Patrushev said.

He recalled that only 44 countries were represented at the first forum in 2009 and that 118 came last year.

The 10th edition of the forum will focus on sustainable development risks amid hybrid threats, international cooperation in countering terrorism and extremist ideologies, emergency crisis management and humanitarian aid, as well as finding a strategic equilibrium in the global information space.