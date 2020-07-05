NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) Seven people have died and four others were injured as a result of an explosion at a candle-manufacturing factory in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Sunday.

"According to locals, about 20-25 persons were working when the fire broke out. The identification of the seven persons is being done.

We are also trying to find the owner of the factory," Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, the superintendent of police, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his condolences over the deaths and instructed the district judge as well as a senior superintendent of police that they investigate the incident and have a report ready by Sunday evening.

According to the preliminary information, the factory operated illegally.