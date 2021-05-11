(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW/NIZHNY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) An explosion took place inside a school in Russia's Kazan where unknown persons opened fire earlier on Tuesday, a representative of the local emergency services told Sputnik.

"There was an explosion in the school building, we can see heavy smoke," the representative said.

Over 20 ambulance teams are heading to the school, a spokesperson for Tatarstan's health ministry told Sputnik.

"No official data on injuries is available so far," the spokesperson added.