UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Of UK Man Held In India Appeal To Prime Minister For Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:22 PM

Family of UK man held in India appeal to Prime Minister for help

The son of a British man held in India -- in a case linked with a Dubai princess who claims she was kidnapped -- has appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for help

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ):The son of a British man held in India -- in a case linked with a Dubai princess who claims she was kidnapped -- has appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for help.

Arms dealer Christian Michel, 59, has been detained in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates over a helicopter deal.

India on Saturday dismissed calls by UN rights experts for him to be freed, rejecting suggestions that his detention had been politically motivated and without any legal basis.

The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) said Michel's imprisonment lacked a legal basis.

And it raised concerns that his extradition "was a de facto swap" for India's capture and return of an unnamed high-profile detainee to Dubai in March 2018.

Michel's 26-year-old son, Alaric Michel, welcomed Friday's comments by the UN panel, and told Sky News he hoped the British prime minister would now intervene.

"I hope he will take into consideration that he is a UK citizen and a UK citizen under his protection as prime minister of our country." His father was being held "in some of the worst conditions" and the family was concerned about his health, he added.

- Leaked videos - The detention of Michel has suspected links to Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

She was captured by Indian commandoes at sea in 2018 after trying to flee the UAE.

In videos secretly sent to friends she has said she was abducted by her family, something her relatives have denied, insisting she is being cared for at home.

Johnson himself expressed concern about the videos in comments Wednesday.

Sky News meanwhile has acquired video of Christian Michel -- filmed while he was in detention in Dubai -- in which he links his pending extradition to Latifa's case.

"In 2018, everything changed. An event happened in the Indian Ocean which completely changed my life and the proceedings that I was under," he said.

"So now I'm sitting in a jail in Dubai facing extradition. None of this would even concern me, but for a number of meetings that took place in July, after the return of Latifa." Michel was working in the UAE as a middleman and consultant for a subsidiary of the Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, itself a subsidiary of aerospace and defence group Finmeccanica.

He was accused of arranging kickbacks to Indian officials to secure a deal to supply 12 helicopters in 2010.

India cancelled the deal in January 2014 amid allegations of bribery.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister United Nations Jail UAE Dubai Rashid Man United Kingdom United Arab Emirates January March July December 2018 Christian Family Event From

Recent Stories

Youth commits suicide in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Lebanese clear tar pollution from turtle beach

7 minutes ago

Need stressed to increase wheat yield in proportio ..

20 minutes ago

South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Jo ..

21 minutes ago

Mega development package to be announced for Sindh ..

21 minutes ago

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure of ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.