Famous Russian Actor Vasily Lanovoy Dies at Age of 87 - Moscow Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Famous Soviet and Russian actor Vasily Lanovoy has died at the age of 87 years, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The actor has earlier been diagnosed with the coronavirus and sent to a hospital along with his wife, famous actress Irina Kupchenko.

"We have received the sad news. The great actor, nationwide popular Vasily Lanovoy, has passed away.

His courageous and noble characters became idols for millions of viewers. It is impossible to forget his roles in movies and theaters ... I express condolences to the family and friends of Vasily Semenovich [Lanovoy]," Sobyanin wrote on his Instagram page.

Lanovoy was born on January 16, 1934, and worked in Moscow's Vakhtangov Theater until his death. He also played in many famous films, including "War and Peace" (1966-1967), "Solaris" (1968), "Officers" (1971) and "Seventeen Moments of Spring" (1973).