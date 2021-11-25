Fate of 35 Miners at Listvyazhnaya Mine Unknown - Acting Russian Emergencies Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The fate of 35 miners remains unknown after the emergency at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region, Russia's acting emergencies minister, Alexander Chupriyan, told reporters.

All rescue operations at the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo Region are being suspended due to the critical state of the gas-dynamic system, he said.

"We have now taken a pause until the morning. The operational pause is due to the fact that the gas-dynamic conditions in the mine are deteriorating, the concentration of methane is growing. Therefore, we are waiting and controlling all the parameters," he said.