UrduPoint.com

Fauci Says Everyone Entering US Must Get COVID-19 Test Within 24 Hours Of Boarding Plane

Muhammad Irfan 12 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The new policy for air travelers entering the United States requires COVID-19 tests to be performed within 24 hours of boarding the inbound flight, Medical Adviser to the US President Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday.

"The new regulation, if you want to call it that, is that anybody and everybody who is coming into the country needs to get a test within 24 hours of getting on the plane to come here," Fauci said during a press briefing at the White House.

