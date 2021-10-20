NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The FBI blocked Gay Street in New York, where, according to some information, the property of relatives of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska may be located, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The FBI did not answer questions about whether their actions were related to the Russian businessman.

The correspondent witnessed how a large van, accompanied by cars with flashing lights, left the area.