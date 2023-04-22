FBI Considers Plot of Film 'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' As Security Threat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2023) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has sent warnings to a number of US government departments that the film "How to Blow Up a Pipeline" could inspire attacks on the country's oil and gas infrastructure, Rolling Stone reported.

"How to Blow Up a Pipeline" is an American action thriller based on the book of Swedish writer Andreas Malm. The film tells about two friends who grew up in the US city of Long Beach, one of the most polluted in the United States. In the course of the story, the mother of one of the main characters dies during a heat wave, possibly caused by climate change. The daughter of the deceased decides to start a radical campaign against enterprises involved in the extraction of fossil fuels, which she believes have caused climate change.

In particular, she develops a plan to blow up an oil pipeline in western Texas.

"The film has potential to inspire threat actors to target oil and gas infrastructure with explosives or other destructive devices," the FBI said in a bulletin, obtained by the magazine.

The bulletin was one of at least 35 official warnings sent by 23 federal and state bodies to police, government, and other agencies responsible for protecting infrastructure, the report added.

The warnings urge agencies to monitor suspicious activity, including attempts to gain access to infrastructure facilities, unusual use of cameras or video recorders, sketching and note-taking aimed at studying infrastructure operations, the report noted.