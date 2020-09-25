FBI Investigating 'Potential Issues' With Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The FBI is investigating potential issues with mail-in ballots in the US state of Pennsylvania and has found that a small number of military ballots were discarded there, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"On Monday, September 21, 2020, at the request of Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis, the Office of the United States Attorney along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Scranton Resident Office, began an inquiry into reports of potential issues with a small number of mail-in ballots at the Luzerne County board of Elections," the release said on Thursday. "At this point we can confirm that a small number of military ballots were discarded."

Seven of the ballots were cast for US President Donald Trump, but the contents of the other two are unknown since they were resealed inside their appropriate envelopes by Luzerne elections staff prior to recovery by the FBI.

The Justice Department noted that some of the ballots can be attributed to specific voters and some cannot.

FBI personnel together with the Pennsylvania State Police have conducted numerous interviews and reviewed physical evidence and Luzerne County election officials have been cooperative, the Justice Department said.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that widespread mail-in voting could result in significant election fraud and has pointed to recent problems in local elections in New York, New Jersey and other places. The Democrats have said Trump's claims are unfounded.