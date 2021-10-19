UrduPoint.com

FBI Raids Home Of Russia Billionaire Deripaska - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 08:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The FBI is raiding the home of Russian billionaire businessman Oleg Deripaska, NBC news reported on Tuesday in a tweet, citing law enforcement.

The tweet includes a photo of what appears to be an FBI agent standing outside the cordoned-off home of Deripaska in Washington.

The reason for the raid is currently unknown.

Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department in March 2019, claiming that American sanctions reduced his fortune by $7.5 billion and that the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally. A US court denied his lawsuit and refused to lift the sanctions against him, prompting him to file an appeal in July 2021.

