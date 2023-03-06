FBI Says 4 Americans Kidnapped After Driving Across Mexico Border

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Four Americans were kidnapped after driving across the Mexico border from Texas and being fired upon, the FBI said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Four Americans were kidnapped after driving across the Mexico border from Texas and being fired upon, the FBI said.

"Oliver Rich, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Division of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), whose territory includes Brownsville, Texas, announced today that the FBI is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible for the assault and kidnapping of four U.S. Citizens, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, on March 03, 2023," the FBI said in a statement on Sunday, published by the US embassy in Mexico.

US and Mexican law enforcement are investigating the incident, while the FBI is announcing a reward of $50,000 for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved, it added.

The four US citizens crossed into the Mexican border city of Matamoros in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates.

"Shortly after crossing into Mexico, unidentified gunmen fired upon the passengers in the vehicle. All four Americans were placed in a vehicle and taken from the scene by armed men," the statement read.

Matamoros is notorious for infighting between warring factions of the Gulf drug cartel, with a deadly shooting prompting the US consulate to issue an alert on Friday.

