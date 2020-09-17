Federal Reserve Forecast Reveals US Interest Rate Could Remain Near Zero Through 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The US interest rates may remain near zero over the next three years as the United States attempts to get the economy back on track from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic restrictive measures, according to a Federal Reserve forecast on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Federal Reserve maintained the US interest rate at a zero to 0.25 percent range

The Federal Reserve also published a forward guidance table that forecast no expected change in the interest rate regime until 2023.