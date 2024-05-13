Fierce Fighting Rocks Gaza After US Warning Of Post-war 'anarchy'
Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 08:22 PM
Israel battled Palestinian group in Gaza on Monday, including in far-southern Rafah, despite US warnings against a full-scale invasion of the crowded city and of the threat of post-war "anarchy" across the Palestinian territory
Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) Israel battled Palestinian group in Gaza on Monday, including in far-southern Rafah, despite US warnings against a full-scale invasion of the crowded city and of the threat of post-war "anarchy" across the Palestinian territory.
Clashes also raged in northern and central Gaza as Israel marked a sombre Memorial Day, which is followed by Independence Day from Monday night, more than seven months into the war.
Israelis marked a moment's silence and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that "our war of independence is not over yet. It continues even today... We are determined to win this struggle."
AFP correspondents in Gaza reported helicopter strikes and heavy artillery shelling in the east of Rafah, as well as battles in northern Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp and Gaza City's Zeitun neighbourhood.
Israel last week defied a chorus of warnings, including from top ally Washington, and sent tanks and troops into the east of Rafah, the city on the Egyptian border where some 1.4 million Palestinians had sought shelter.
This has sparked an exodus of nearly 360,000 people from Rafah so far, said the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, which warned that "no place is safe" in the largely devastated territory.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that Washington had not seen any credible Israeli plan to protect civilians in Rafah, and that "we also haven't seen a plan for what happens the day after this war in Gaza ends".
Recent Stories
DPO chairs crime meeting
Summer semester at SAU to commence from May 20
Tennis: Rome Open results
Authorities directed to make all-out efforts to provide relief to citizens
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north
Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid
CM directs local govt to end transition period, hand over powers to local counci ..
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) holds seminar
IESCO issues power suspension programme
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah grieves over loss of lives in accident ..
More Stories From World
-
Survivors hunt for the missing days after Afghanistan floods3 minutes ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi8 minutes ago
-
Gazans flee fresh fighting in north8 minutes ago
-
Anglo American rejects BHP's improved takeover bid8 minutes ago
-
China looks forward to Palestine becoming full UN member1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Secures Prestigious ISO Certification for Unwavering Business Continuity amidst Crises2 hours ago
-
Russia rains attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region after launching offensive2 hours ago
-
Environmental protests stop play at two Rome Open games2 hours ago
-
India vote resumes with Kashmir poised to oppose Modi2 hours ago
-
5.2-magnitude quake hits off Coast of Central Chile -- GFZ2 hours ago
-
S.Africa building collapse death toll climbs to 262 hours ago
-
Catalan separatist aims to form minority regional govt3 hours ago