Federal, KP Govts Agree To Jointly Work To Overcome Power Losses
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 27, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur assures that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government will play its role in unison with the Federal Government to reduce electricity losses.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 27th, 2024) Federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governments on Monday agreed to jointly work to overcome power losses and recover areas.
This was announced by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Energy Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari at a joint news conference in Islamabad on Monday.
Speaking on the occasion, Ali Amin Gandapur assured that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government would play its role in unison with the Federal Government to reduce electricity losses. He said a drive with the cooperation of the public representatives and the community members would be launched to create awareness in this regard.
The Chief Minister said it was also agreed to provide immediate relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa till the strategy to overcome losses starts yielding dividends.
He said the provincial government would also go for solarization in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that electricity losses can be controlled.
Ali Amin Gandapur further said that we have conceived a strategy to make Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a load-shedding-free province. He also thanked the Federal Government for its support and cooperation.
Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said we have shared issues and problems with each other. He said the model being evolved for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to overcome losses and electrify theft as well as to recover arrears would be replicated in other provinces as well.
Both Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari and Mohsin Naqvi also thanked Ali Amin Gandapur for his cooperation in reaching out to an amicable solution.
Recent Stories
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28
PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow
The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones
PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Livestock Deptt directed to take all possible measures to control spread of diseases5 minutes ago
-
Govt announces public holiday for Youm-e-Takbeer on May 2811 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib to hold "Khuli Katcheries " in Rwp, surrounding areas14 minutes ago
-
Education to be promoted through national, regional languages: Anthony Naveed14 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan to broadcast new national song on Youm-e-Takbeer14 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in road accident15 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts young “Azadi Fellows” from IRCRA24 minutes ago
-
Sindh Ombudsman announces new measures for public complaints management24 minutes ago
-
KP, Federal gov't agree to cooperate for eliminating load shedding, reducing electricity line losses ..24 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to probe attack on FGEHA official24 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh's farmers called for releasing water in canals24 minutes ago
-
AFC Food Department Inspects Various Markets in Kohat25 minutes ago