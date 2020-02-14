UrduPoint.com
Fifteen Children Killed In Haiti Orphanage Fire: Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Fifteen children killed in Haiti orphanage fire: official

A fire swept through an orphanage in Haiti, killing 15 children, a local judge told AFP on Friday

Kenscoff, Haiti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :A fire swept through an orphanage in Haiti, killing 15 children, a local judge told AFP on Friday.

The building -- which had not been authorized to operate as an orphanage since 2013 -- housed about 66 children, said Raymonde Jean Antoine.

