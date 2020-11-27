UrduPoint.com
Fifteen Taliban Militants Killed In Afghan Army's Airstrikes In Kandahar - Army Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:13 PM

Fifteen Taliban militants were killed and 11 others injured in retaliatory airstrikes by the Afghan government's forces in the southern Kandahar province, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Atal Corps said on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Fifteen Taliban militants were killed and 11 others injured in retaliatory airstrikes by the Afghan government's forces in the southern Kandahar province, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Atal Corps said on Friday.

"The Taliban attacked the government's checkpoints in [Kandahar's] Panjwai Salwat area and Zhari Pashmul area yesterday. In response, air strikes [were launched that] killed 15 Taliban and wounded 11 others," spokesman Khwaja Yahya Alawi said.

The Taliban radical movement has not yet provided any comment.

