Fifth COVID-19 Patient Dies in Kosovo - Public Health Institute

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The death toll of COVID-19 in Kosovo has increased to five after one patient died from the disease over the past day, the National Institute of Public Health said on Tuesday, adding that the total number of cases in the self-proclaimed republic amounts to 170.

"Over the past 24 hours, 13 people were tested for coronavirus, and five of them were positive. One more patient died.

Thus, the number of victims in Kosovo has reached five, including in areas populated by Serbs," the Institute said.

According to the institute's latest data, about 2,100 people were checked for the disease from February 8 to April 7.

Globally, the number of people infected with the coronavirus stands at over 1.4 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 80,000 people have died from complications related to COVID-19.

