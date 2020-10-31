Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Election Totals 56.11% - Election Commission

The final voter turnout in the Saturday's parliamentary election in Georgia totaled 56.11 percent, the Central Election Commission said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) The final voter turnout in the Saturday's parliamentary election in Georgia totaled 56.11 percent, the Central Election Commission said.

The voter turnout in the 2016 parliamentary election in Georgia amounted to 51.63 percent.

"A total of 1,970,540 people took part in the election, which is 56.

11 percent of all eligible voters," Ana Mikeladze, the spokesperson for the Central Election Commission, said.

The elections marked the first time that a mixed system of bloc and first-past-the-post voting was used in the country. A total of 150 legislators will be elected for a four-year term.

Earlier in the day, exit polls showed that Georgia's governing party Georgian Dream would likely to achieve victory in the parliamentary election.