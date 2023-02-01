UrduPoint.com

Finland Increases Hard Coal Consumption By 10% In 2022 - Statistics Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Finland Increases Hard Coal Consumption by 10% in 2022 - Statistics Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Finland increased the consumption of hard coal by 10% year-on-year in 2022 due to its growing use in electricity and heat production, the Statistics Finland agency said on Wednesday.

In 2018, the Finnish government announced its plans to ban the use of hard coal in the energy sector from 2029. However, due to the cessation of electricity imports from Russia, Helsinki re-launched some of the previously decommissioned coal-fired energy facilities in 2022.

"According to Statistics Finland's preliminary data, the consumption of hard coal increased by 10 per cent in 2022 compared to the previous year. The consumption of hard coal as a fuel in the generation of electricity and heat and in manufacturing amounted to 2,015 thousand tonnes ... In 2022, altogether 51 per cent less hard coal was consumed than on average in the 2000s," the agency said in a statement.

The consumption of hard coal increased the most in the second quarter of 2022, by 26% year-on-year. Hard coal reserves amounted to 1.49 million tonnes, which is 23% more than a year earlier, according to Statistics Finland.

The European Union has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas and oil as it has pledged to end dependence on the country's energy after Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In particular, demand for coal, the largest source of electricity, significantly increased in many EU countries, including Finland, in 2022. It is expected to remain high in the coming years amid the global energy crisis. The EU member states are projected to increase coal production by 2.7 million tonnes in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in December last year.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Energy Crisis European Union Oil Helsinki Finland February December Gas 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

1 hour ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAEâ€™s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAEâ€™s official candidate for WMO Presidency

1 hour ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

2 hours ago
 â€˜Year of Sustainabilityâ€™ is culmination of UAE ..

â€˜Year of Sustainabilityâ€™ is culmination of UAEâ€™s pioneering efforts in env ..

2 hours ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

2 hours ago
 UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropic ..

UAE lights up in support of World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.