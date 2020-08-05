Finnish Embassy Severely Damaged in Beirut Blast - Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The Finnish Embassy in Lebanon has been seriously damaged as a result of the massive blast that hit Beirut on Tuesday, the prime minister said.

A powerful blast rocked the port of Beirut at 5:11 p.m. local time (14:11 GMT). According to the latest official reports, 50 people were killed and 2,750 others injured as a result. Half of Beirut's buildings have been damaged, according to Governor Marwan Abboud. The facade of the Russian embassy was also damaged.

"The explosion in Beirut was devastating.

Dozens of people were killed and thousands were injured. The premises of the Finnish Embassy were also severely damaged. My condolences to the families of the victims. Shocking news," Sanna Marin wrote on Twitter.

The Top Finnish diplomat said that his ministry is currently contacting all Finns in Beirut.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected," Pekka Haavisto said.

The main cause of the Beirut explosion remains unknown. The port area, which was the epicenter of the blast, was home to a huge amount of high-yield explosives.