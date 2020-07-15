Fire at Warehouse in Moscow Region Covers 48,400 Square Feet - Emergencies Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) A fire that erupted at the shoe warehouse in Moscow Region's town of Dolgoprudny has covered around 48,400 square feet, the deputy head of the local branch of the Emergencies Ministry said.

Earlier it was reported that the warehouse was caught on fire in the district of Khlebnikovo at 19:44 GMT on Tuesday, covering the area of 69,965 square feet.

"The total area covered by fire is 4,500 square meters [48,400 square feet]," Vadim Andyamov told reporters.

Meanwhile, the ministry's press service said that the firefighters had extinguished the blaze at around 1.56 a.m. Moscow time (22:56 on Tuesday).