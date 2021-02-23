UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out At Market In Southwestern Afghanistan, Injuring 4 People - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 08:23 PM

Fire Breaks Out at Market in Southwestern Afghanistan, Injuring 4 People - Reports

At least four people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out at a market in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Farah, the 1TV News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) At least four people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out at a market in Afghanistan's southwestern province of Farah, the 1TV news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

According to the broadcaster, the fire was caused by the explosion of a fuel truck.

Earlier in February, a major fire hit an Afghan customs office in the Herat province on the border with Iran, with dozens of fuel tracks catching fire. At least 17 people were injured in the incident.

More Stories From World

