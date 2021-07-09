UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fire In Parking Area In Eastern France Halts Traffic - Railway Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:37 PM

Fire in Parking Area in Eastern France Halts Traffic - Railway Company

A fire erupted on Friday in a parking lot located near the railways in the eastern French Rhone department, disrupting local traffic, the country's state-owned railway operator SNCF reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A fire erupted on Friday in a parking lot located near the railways in the eastern French Rhone department, disrupting local traffic, the country's state-owned railway operator SNCF reported.

"A fire broke out in a car park near the tracks of Villefranche-sur-Saone station.

Traffic is stopped for safety on the line MaconVillefranche Lyon," the company tweeted, adding that firefighter teams were working to contain the fire.

According to the latest data provided by the company, the traffic is gradually resuming in the area, where about ninety cars were parked.

Related Topics

Fire Company Car Traffic Lyon

Recent Stories

5 gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Exposed on backing terror outfits, Indian FM pays ..

4 minutes ago

Italy 'not scared' of playing England at Wembley, ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Denounces Increased US Pressure on Nicaragu ..

4 minutes ago

Promising Huzaifa Zahid's winning spree goes unaba ..

9 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Bangladesh Test scoreboard

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.