Fire in Parking Area in Eastern France Halts Traffic - Railway Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) A fire erupted on Friday in a parking lot located near the railways in the eastern French Rhone department, disrupting local traffic, the country's state-owned railway operator SNCF reported.

"A fire broke out in a car park near the tracks of Villefranche-sur-Saone station.

Traffic is stopped for safety on the line MaconVillefranche Lyon," the company tweeted, adding that firefighter teams were working to contain the fire.

According to the latest data provided by the company, the traffic is gradually resuming in the area, where about ninety cars were parked.