MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov gave a temporary fix to the first crack in Russia's Zvezda module at the International Space Station (ISS), which was causing an air leak, according to ISS crew's negotiations with the Moscow Region-based Mission Control Center.

"I have conducted the drilling, everything is fine," Ryzhikov said, as aired by NASA.

This week, the ISS crew begins the final sealing of the first crack, which is around 4.5 centimeters long. The work is expected to take around five days.

Cosmonauts have to apply layers of Anaterm and Hermetall sealers to the crack and then drill two holes along the edges in order to prevent further raveling out of the crack. The holes will be sealed with mastic compound and sanded, and then the final sealing will be applied.