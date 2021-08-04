UrduPoint.com

First Batch Of Chinese Vaccine CanSino Delivered To Ecuador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 10:50 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The first batch of the Chinese vaccine against COVID-19, CanSino, arrived in Ecuador, the government of the Latin American nation said in a statement. 

"The Ministry of Public Health received this Tuesday, August 3, the first 200,000 doses of the CanSino vaccine, which will immediately be incorporated into the 9/100 Vaccination Plan," the cabinet said, referring to the governmental program, according to which, starting from May 31, 9 million Ecuadorians must be vaccinated within 100 days.

The government added that the remaining 700,000 doses will arrive during this month.

The vaccine will be used to immunize people living in remote areas in the Amazon, in indigenous communities from mountainous areas.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the death toll in Ecuador has risen to 31,644 people, and the number of detected cases to almost 500,000 people.

