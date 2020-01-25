UrduPoint.com
First Doctor Dies Of New Coronavirus In One Of Wuhan Hospitals - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) A first doctor died of the new coronavirus on Saturday in the Chinese city of Wuhan, media reported.

According to the Paper newspaper, Liang Wudong, 62, worked at the Hubei Xinhua Hospital and was hospitalized on January 18, two days after the first symptoms of the disease had been found.

Earlier in the day, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported that the real number of infected doctors was much higher than the official figures.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in late December, has recently been confirmed by China and the World Health Organization (WHO) to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to China's National Health Commission, 1,287 people have been infected with the virus, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, France, Nepal, Australia and Taiwan. However, the WHO said on Thursday that it was too early to declare a global emergency.

