First Launch Of Chinese Kuaizhou-11 Rocket Fails - Reports
Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:13 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The first launch of a solid-fueled carrier rocket Kuaizhou-11 (KZ-1A), launched from northwestern China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, was unsuccessful, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.
According to the media outlet, the rocket suffered a failure at 12.17 p.m.
local time (04:17 GMT) as a result of a malfunction during the flight.
An investigation into the incident is underway, the news agency added, providing no further details.
Kuaizhou is a family of Chinese orbital launch vehicles, designed to be mainly used in commercial launches and bringing satellites to the low Earth orbit.