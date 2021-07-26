UrduPoint.com
First Native Governor-General Sworn In As Canada Confronts 'Difficult Realities' - Trudeau

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

First Native Governor-General Sworn In as Canada Confronts 'Difficult Realities' - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Canada's Chief Justice swore in Inuit First Nation member Mary May Simon as the country's first ever indigenous governor general while continuing to confront the difficult truths regarding the abuse of its original inhabitants, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged on Monday.

"As our country continues to come to terms with the difficult realities of our collective past I know that as Canada's first indigenous Governor General, Her Excellency will devote herself to helping us as we confront these difficult truths together," Trudeau said during Simon's inauguration in the Canadian Senate.

Simon takes on the role months after her predecessor, Julie Payette, was forced to resign over allegations of her widespread harassment of employees.

Simon also takes office amid frayed Canada-Indigenous relations following the discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at the sites of former forced assimilation schools.

More Stories From World

