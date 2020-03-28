First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Brunei - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The first patient has died of the coronavirus disease in Brunei, media reported on Saturday, citing the national Ministry of Health.

According to the Borneo Bulletin newspaper, the victim is a 64-year-old man, who arrived from Cambodia on March 4.

The ministry said it had conducted about 5,000 coronavirus tests. The country confirmed 115 cases of COVID-19, with 11 people having already recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.