First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Jordan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) The first patient has died of the coronavirus disease in Jordan, media reported, citing the national Ministry of Health.

According to the Petra news agency, the victim is an 83-year-old woman, who had serious health problems before catching COVID-19.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 590,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with about 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The same university also reported about 235 confirmed coronavirus cases in Jordan, with 18 people having already recovered.