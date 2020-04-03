UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Patient Dies Of COVID-19 In Kyrgyzstan - Coronavirus Response Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:40 AM

First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan - Coronavirus Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A 61-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, becoming the first victim of COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Friday.

"A 61-year-old patient has died at the Nookat territorial hospital in the Osh Region," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the victim had recently arrived in Kyrgyzstan from a foreign country and had "serious coexisting diseases."

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Man Osh Kyrgyzstan March From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development harsh ..

7 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Cleveland Clinic, T ..

7 hours ago

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

8 hours ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.