First Patient Dies of COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan - Coronavirus Response Center

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A 61-year-old man has died of the coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, becoming the first victim of COVID-19 in the Central Asian country, a spokesman for the national coronavirus response center told Sputnik on Friday.

"A 61-year-old patient has died at the Nookat territorial hospital in the Osh Region," the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that the victim had recently arrived in Kyrgyzstan from a foreign country and had "serious coexisting diseases."

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 53,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.